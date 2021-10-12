Rajasthan Govt Recalls Marriage Registration Bill Amid 'legalising Child Marriage' Concern

In a major relief, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday, announced that his govt will recall the recently passed marriage registration bill to re-examine it. Citing concerns that its provisions will encourage child marriages, he urged Governor Kalraj Mishra to return the bill for legal consultations. After legal consultation from lawyers, it will be considered whether to take the Bill forward or not, he added. The Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021' replaces the 2009 Act on mandatory registration of marriages, will include registration of child marriages.

Rajasthan recalls marriage registration

"There has been a controversy in the country that this law will encourage child marriage. We decided that it was not a question of our prestige. We will request the governor to return the bill we have passed," Gehlot said addressing a programme on International Girl Child Day. Gehlot said that it is the government's resolve that child marriages do not occur at any cost in Rajasthan.

BJP slams mandatory marriage registration

The opposition has argued that the clause which empowers parents or guardians of underage boys and girls to register the marriage will, for all purposes, legalise child marriage. Amid a walkout by BJP MLAs, the law was passed via voice vote. BJP staged a massive protest against the law outside the Assembly with Rajasthan police resorting to lathi-charge.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, "We made a mistake once in 2009 and now we are repeating it. You are now authorising minor kids to get married. The only restriction is that their kin have to inform within 30 days. If minor kids get married and the state gives them a certificate as per law then how is this correct?” Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Lal Sharma said, "This law will promote and further increase incidents like love jihad. Does the Assembly permit us to unanimously allow child marriages?". Not only the BJP, but several independent MLAs close to the Gehlot government are also angry and are opposing the law.

What does the new law state?

As per the new amendment, the government can appoint Additional District Marriage Registration Officer (DMRO) and Block MRO to register marriages in addition to the existing DMROs who were allowed to register marriages. Moreover, the new law states that the parents or guardians of a bridegroom who is under 21 and a bride who is under 18 shall be responsible to submit the memorandum within a period of thirty days from the date of solemnisation of the marriage to the Registrar. In the 2009 act, the same clause was mentioned with the age mentioned as 21 years for both boys and girls, as per reports. The law also allows a widow or a widower, or their children, parents or kin to register their marriage within thirty days of the death.