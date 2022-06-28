Rajasthan Guv, Owaisi, Omar & Others Condemn Horrific Beheading Of Hindu Udaipur Tailor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has condemned the barbaric murder of a shopkeeper in Udaipur and demanded strict action against the accused. He also appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and peace.

"The incident in Udaipur is very unfortunate. Hon'ble Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra has appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and peace and directed the district administration to take strict action against the culprits," the official handle of Raj Bhawan tweeted.

Politicians condemn Udaipur killing

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the gruesome murder and said that there could be no justification for it. "Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes the strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld," he said.

I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 28, 2022

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah called it a straight murder and said that it has no place in the civilised society. "The authorities must investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Udaipur murder

A shopkeeper, a tailor by profession, was murdered at a shop by two men in Udaipur on June 28, police said. One of the assailants attacked Kanhaiya Kumar with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. Furthermore, the accused also recorded a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. Meanwhile, two accused have been arrested by the police.

According to the ADG Law and Order of Rajasthan, 600 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain peace. A statewide alert has also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has denounced the incident and urged people to maintain peace while assuring stringent punishment for those involved in the murder.

Image: Republic World, Pixabay