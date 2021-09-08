The Sachin Pilot camp came under fire on Tuesday after BJP won the Jaipur Zila Pramukh's election despite Congress enjoying a majority in the Zila Parishad. While the Sonia Gandhi-led party won 27 out of Jaipur Zila Parishad's 51 seats as against BJP's 24 seats, its elected member from Jaipur Ward No.17- Rama Devi defected to BJP on Monday. Thereafter, she was named BJP's candidate for the Jaipur Zila Pramukh post and polled 26 votes whereas Congress' Saroj Devi secured only 25 votes. Incidentally, Rama Devi is known to be close to MLA Ved Prakash Solanki who is a Pilot loyalist.

Speaking to the media, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna remarked, "I don't have any ill feelings against BJP. Some 'Jaichands' (traitors) have sold themselves to BJP and are working for BJP while staying in Congress. This shows the real face of these traitors. They are staying in Congress but working for BJP. They sold themselves to BJP a year ago. Definitely, the high command and the CM welcomed them back a year ago adopting the policy of 'forget and forgive'. But if such a betrayal happens, the complaint will reach the top echelons". This was seen as a dig at Pilot and his group of MLAs who rebelled against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot last year.

#WATCH | It shows the intention of some 'Jaichands' who sold themselves to BJP a year ago. They're in Congress but working for BJP. Congress high command & the CM had welcomed everyone under 'forget & forgive' policy: Rajasthan Sports Min Ashok Chandna on local body poll results pic.twitter.com/BPbIhCHqx3 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Resentment in the Sachin Pilot camp

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. In the last week of July, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023. Speaking to the media on July 30, he even made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway.

However, the differences between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and the Pilot camp continue as the former is not ready to reshuffle his Cabinet. As per sources, the Congress top brass has been unable to convince the Chief Minister to replace the underperforming Ministers with the legislators belonging to the camp of the ex-Deputy CM. Sources have also indicated that Pilot may be given a role in national politics.