Rajasthan Min Urges Congress To Take Chandna's Issue 'seriously' Amid Resignation Threat

Responding to Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna's distress over the Gehlot government, Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas urged the Chief Minister and Congress party to take note of this issue seriously. This came after Ashok Chandna shared a tweet asking CM Ashok Gehlot to relieve him from his ministerial post and hand over responsibilities to CM's Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka.

Stating that every MLA in the party is respected, Pratap Singh told ANI, "Party and government should take responsibility and consider this seriously".

"I believe that CM will talk about the matter. It is the party's responsibility to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously. I'll personally talk to Chandna", he added.

He urged the Congress-led state government to sort out Ashok Chandna's problem and said, "He (Ashok Chandna) had raised some serious issues, government's responsibility to see to it".

Congress Minister Ashok Chandna slams own party govt

Ashok Chandna who holds multiple portfolios in the Rajasthan government, including Sports and Youth Affairs and Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, slammed his own government on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, minister Ashok Chandna wrote, "Honorable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you that by freeing me from this cruel ministerial post, the charge of all my departments should be given to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you".

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

While responding to the minister's tweet, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "He is under a lot of work pressure. He might have come under tension and made a statement, we should not take it seriously. I am yet to speak to him".

(Image: AshokChandna/Facebook/ANI)