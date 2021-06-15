Rajasthan MLA Slaps Police Head Constable On Duty In Banswara, Case Registered

After an independent MLA from Rajasthan's Kushalgarh Ramila Khadiya allegedly slapped a head constable while he was on duty in Banswara during a weekend curfew, a case has now been filed against her, informed the police.

The head constable Mahendra Nath said he had stopped a young man on a bike during night duty on Sunday and inquired about his movement at 10:30 pm. The man then misbehaved with the constable and immediately called the Kushalgarh MLA on the spot. After reaching the spot, the MLA got into a verbal argument with the head constable and allegedly slapped him. A case has now been filed against independent Ramila Khadiya.

Head constable Mahendra gave the report of this incident at Kushalgarh police station. According to reports, after the incident, the SP had given verbal orders to the head constable to be present in the area. Meanwhile, MLA Ramila Khadiya has denied slapping the head constable. SP Kavendra Singh Sagar has now also denied the incident, saying the constable was not slapped.

Rajasthan Political Crisis

On June 14, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has dialed the MLAs close to CM Ashok Gehlot, sources stated on Monday. The internal rift in the party seems to be deepening as the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan spoke with those MLAs who defected from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined Congress. The MLAs who had quit BSP to join Congress were promised cabinet berths. However, upon the failure of Congress to act as promised, the BSP's defected MLAs have expressed disappointment with Congress. Although Sachin Pilot's move is unclear at the moment, if sources are to be believed, Pilot has asked the BSP-defected MLAs to voice out their discontent towards the party. There were six BSP MLAs who switched allegiance to Congress in 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)