Rajasthan: Cong Alleges BJP Trying To Destabilise Govt, Writes To Anti-Corruption Bureau

Ahead of the June 19 elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Congress chief whip and MLA Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and alleged that attempts are being made to destabilise the state government. Joshi further said that the attempts are being made to lure the party's MLA and independent MLAs who support the Congress.

READ | Amid 'Unlock 1', Rajasthan seals borders for a week as COVID-19 cases reach 11,245

'Against the spirit of the constitution'

"I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs and independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the Government," the letter reads. "It is against the spirit of the constitution and condemnable act. Take action against people who are indulging in such activities," the letter added. However, Joshi did not specify who is making the attempt.

Meanwhile, Congress party MLAs were taken to a resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Party's national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who arrived in Jaipur to attend the meeting, alleged that BJP is trying to destabilise the government and said, 'repeated assassination' of the public mandate has become the BJP's character.

"The BJP's conspiracy in Rajasthan will not succeed," Surjewala said, adding that the Congress MLAs are 'fearless', therefore, they are not going to fall into any temptation and the BJP will get the 'right reply' through democracy.

READ | With nine more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll climbs to 255 in Rajasthan

'They do not trust their MLAs'

On the other hand, state BJP president Satish Poonia said the Congress in Rajasthan is "feeling insecure". "Their own house is not in order. They do not trust their MLAs," Poonia added.

Three Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan are up for election which is scheduled to take place on June 19. The Congress has 107 MLAs, including six from BSP who changed camps last year. The party has the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the 200 members assembly.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

READ | Rajasthan reports 4 more deaths; infection tally reaches 11,600

READ | COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark

(With agency inputs)