Amid 'Unlock 1', Rajasthan Seals Borders For A Week As COVID-19 Cases Reach 11,245

Two days after Unlock 1 began, the Rajasthan government has decided to seal its borders for a week to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. As per news agency PTI, only those who will have a valid pass will be allowed for inter-state movement.

As per the order, all movement to and from the state will be regulated and no person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order. CM Ashok Gehlot has also directed officials to put check posts along state borders with immediate effect. Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will be put up at railway stations and airports as well, the order said.

Covid-19 tally from Rajasthan

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 255 in Rajasthan on Tuesday with the state recording nine more fatalities. The number of cases climbed to 11,245 as 369 more people tested positive for the disease. Nine deaths were reported -- three in Jaipur, two each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, one in Bharatpur, besides a patient from another state, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 100 were reported in Jaipur, 65 in Jodhpur, 51 in Bharatpur, 39 in Pali, 19 in Alwar, 12 in Jhunjhunu, nine each in Ajmer and Nagaur, eight in Sikar, seven each in Churu and Kota, besides other districts. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 2,360 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths in the state, followed by 1,954 cases and 25 deaths in Jodhpur. There are 2,662 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,981 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, the officials said.

