Rajasthan SOG Files FIR Over Snooping Allegations; CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Summoned

Following the alleged attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot administration, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has registered an FIR against the alleged attempt to topple the Congress-led government in the state. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a conversation between two individuals, whose phones were being tapped.

However, the Congress government has refused to name any particular leader in the case. The case has been registered under sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. As per the latest update in the case, both the primarily accused individuals have been arrested and an investigation by the SOG is underway. Ashok Kumar Rathore, ADG, Special Operations Group has informed that the two persons arrested - Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh - are being questioned by the SOG and will be produced before the court.

Meanwhile, BJP has refuted all allegations of horsetrading and in turn, attributed the destabilization in the Rajasthan government to an internal rift amongst Congress leaders. Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while downplaying all allegations made by Gehlot, stated that it is an attempt by the Congress to defame the BJP.

The tussle between Congress and BJP began last month in the run-up to Rajya Sabha elections, with the former levelling similar allegations of horsetrading against the latter. However, both the Congress candidates, KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, had won the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP had managed to secure one seat for Rajendra Gehlot in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by the police

The Rajasthan police has issued notices to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday. The police's special operations group (SOG) also sent a notice to Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement, they said.

"Notices have been issued to chief minister, deputy chief minister and government chief whip for recording their statement in connection with the matter," an official source told PTI.

Rajasthan CM hits out at the BJP

On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of offering money to Congress leaders in an attempt to topple the ruling government. 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night had also alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy".

The Chief Minister has claimed that the BJP was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore or "favours" to switch allegiances and help topple his government. "Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our govt on behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 cr in advance & Rs 15 crafter govt is toppled. These are the kind of promises they are making," said Gehlot.

"I want the nation to know that while the Congress in Rajasthan takes everyone alone, even those who oppose us, the BJP is now crossing all limits. They are making increasing efforts to topple my government," he added.

