Rajasthan: VHP Decries Hanumangarh Attack, Accuses Gehlot Govt Of Safeguarding Culprits

After Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) block president Satveer Saharan was critically injured in a clash with unknown persons in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Wednesday, the VHP joint secretary Surendra Jain condemned the incident and called it a "Jihadi attack". The attack on the VHP block president reportedly took place in the Nohar region when he tried to stop some youths from molesting girls.

Speaking to ANI on the Hanumangarh attack, VHP leader Surendra Jain said, "What was his fault? Muslim youths were molesting a woman. He went to stop them, but they attacked him. This shows how much they hate Hindus. They are not scared of the law." Lambasting the Congress administration over the law and order situation, Jain stated, "Rajasthan government is standing with them and they will safeguard them. This is not acceptable. The Rajasthan government should stop the appeasement politics."

'Congress is doing appeasement politics in Rajasthan': BJP

Responding to the attack on a VHP block president in Hanumangarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson said that there is a long list of growing Hindu hatred in the state. He said, "Hanumangarh has also witnessed the same. It's a conspiracy. PFI is given free hand to rally in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also the Home Minister of the state, should he not be held accountable for this?"

Attack on VHP block president in Hanumangarh

Satveer Saharan was critically injured during a clash with unknown persons in Hanumangarh district's Nohar region when the VHP leader reportedly tried to stop some youths from molesting girls. Police officials probing the incident informed that Saharan clashed with 7 to 8 people, resulting in him receiving severe injuries. He was referred to the district hospital for treatment and is reported to be in critical condition. As per the latest development pertaining to the case, 5 people have been detained in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, scores of angry VHP leaders gathered at the spot late last night and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road. The police have taken 27 VHP members into custody for blocking the road and shut down internet services in the area. A heavy police force has been deployed in the Nohar-Rawtsar road area with district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the movements of people.