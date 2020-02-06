India-US Defence Relations Changing From Traditional To Collaborative One: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the US-India Defence relationship, transforming from traditional buyer-seller to a collaborative one, can be the biggest of the century. The Defence Minister called for the synchronization of the export capability of the US defense sector with the ever-expanding opportunities in the defence manufacturing sector available in India to take the relationship between the two countries towards a collaborative approach from traditional 'Buyer-Seller'.

Speaking at the Defence Expo in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said that the investors must take full advantage of the opportunities present in India's defence sector. He further referred to several key agreements signed in 2 + 2 dialogue during his recent trip to the USA and said,

“Indo-US relationship will move towards collaboration approach from traditional 'Buyer-Seller'. I am confident that this relationship will be more dynamic and vibrant in the future”.

Addressed a seminar organised by the U.S. India Business Council at @DefExpoIndia in Lucknow.



I exhorted the investors to take full advantage of the opportunities present in India’s defence sector. Assured them of all possible assistance and resolution to problems facing them. pic.twitter.com/m2K302CYMc — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 6, 2020

"Biggest collaboration of this century"

Furthermore, Rajnath Singh hailed US' defence exporters, asserting it to be the largest for India and the world. He also acknowledged India's fast pace growth in the field of defence manufacturing and said,

"U.S. is one of the largest defense exporters for India and the world. At the same time, the defence manufacturing sector in India is growing at a rapid pace. In such a situation, our collaboration can prove to be the biggest collaboration of this century”.

While assuring the businesses that the reforms that have been made, would continue, he urged the business community to take maximum advantage of them and invest in India. He appreciated the role played by the USIBC in improving trade relations between the two countries.

