'Ram Mandir Trust's Dalit Inclusion Strengthens Social Harmony': Rajnath Singh

After PM Modi announced the constitution of Ram Temple trust, on Wednesday, the Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and hailed his decision of including Dalit members as trustees. He reiterated that this move by PM Modi will strengthen the social harmony within the country. The trust announced by PM Modi is known as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'.
Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote in Hindi, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the spirits of crores of citizens of this country by announcing the formation of Ram Temple Trust. With the representation of Dalit community in the trust, social harmony has been strengthened. I heartily congratulate the Prime Minister for this decision."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर के लिए ट्रस्ट की घोषणा करके इस देश के करोड़ों भारतीयों की भावना का सम्मान किया है। इस ट्रस्ट में दलित समाज को प्रतिनिधित्व देकर सामाजिक समरसता पर बल दिया है। इस निर्णय के लिए मैं प्रधानमंत्रीजी का हार्दिक अभिनंदन करता हूँ।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 5, 2020
PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top Court, a proposal for Ram JanmBhoomi Tirath Kshetra has been passed by the Cabinet."
