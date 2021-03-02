Rajnath Singh Receives 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine, Hails India's Resolve To Fight Pandemic

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital, New Delhi as India kickstarted its second phase of coronavirus vaccination on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister of India posted a video of him receiving the jab and hailed the ‘Largest Vaccine Drive’ and India’s resolve to make the entire nation free of COVID-19. Singh also said that the motive of tackling the pandemic has been strengthened by the inoculation drive.

Defence Minister also said ‘salute’ to the Indian scientists as well as doctors who were able to develop the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19. Singh further expressed gratitude towards the doctors and the paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for administering the vaccine to him. The Defence Minister called on all eligible citizens to receive the jabs and “make India Covid free.”

बस हो गया!



The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today.



India’s resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle free. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/sKsrtLeGqi — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 2, 2021

I salute the efforts of India’s scientists and doctors who developed the Vaccine in a short span of time.



I also thank the Doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination.



I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 2, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started Phase 2 of India's massive inoculation drive and received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Chennai. He urged all citizens eligible for this phase of the vaccination to join the campaign against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan receive COVID-19 vaccine

Apart from Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna and at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute respectively. While Vardhan said that India's Bharat Biotech made Covaxin will work as 'Sanjeeveni', Prasad noted the "matter of pride" that made in India vaccine is being used in two dozen nations.

Prasad said, "I got myself vaccinated in AIIMS, Patna I have also given a support amount of Rs 250. Modi Ji decided that corona warriors will be the first to get inoculated. I thank Patna AIIMS for their support of the Corona fight. India's vaccine is being used not only in India but in two dozen countries of the world. It's a matter of pride."

आज एम्स पटना में कोवैक्सीन- भारत में बनी कोरोना की वैक्सीन मैंने भी लगवाई। सभी केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने स्वेच्छा से टीके के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क देने की बात सोची है। हालांकि बिहार में कोरोना का टीका मुफ्त है,फिर भी मैंने अस्पताल को टीके के शुल्क के रूप में 250 रूपये स्वेच्छा से दिया। pic.twitter.com/999iPrjQpB — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 2, 2021

Let's work together to end this #pandemic !



I received my 1st dose of #COVID19Vaccine - A step closer to full immunity!



Made-in-India vaccines are 100% safe



Urge all eligible to get inoculated quickly & ensure society's safety#IndiaFightsCorona #VaccineAppropriateBehaviour pic.twitter.com/kPI25M02Z3 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 2, 2021

