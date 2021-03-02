Kamal Haasan Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Fans Laud Actor-politician

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to share a picture of himself as he gets vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Along with the picture, the actor also revealed that the vaccine will not only protect him but also others around him and penned a long note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things happy and nice.

Kamal Haasan shared a picture of him getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting calm as he gets the shot of the vaccine. He can be seen donning a black and grey striped waistcoat and opted for a well-gelled hairdo and full-grown beard. One can also notice the medical staff taking necessary precautions as they wear a mask and gloves.

Along with the picture, he also wrote, “ஸ்ரீ ராமச்சந்திரா மருத்துவமனையில் கொரோனாவைரஸ் தடுப்பூசி போட்டுக்கொண்டேன். தன் மேல் மாத்திரமல்ல, பிறர் மேல் அக்கறையுள்ளவர்களும் போட்டுக்கொள்ள வேண்டும். உடல் நோய்த் தடுப்பூசி உடனடியாக, ஊழல் நோய்த் தடுப்பூசி அடுத்த மாதம். தயாராகிவிடுங்கள்”. When translated, the text reads as “I was vaccinated against coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu's Gift For Kamal Haasan Has Strong Political Message

Netizens react

As soon as Kamal Haasan shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing on lauding and praising the actor for his decision on getting vaccinated in the fight against novel coronavirus. Some of the users went on to pen sweet messages, while the others went on to pen some positive messages. Check out a few comments below.

🙏🙏🌻 — Murugan G (@murugaMRP) March 2, 2021

தலைவாஆஆ ♥️❤️♥️❤️ — 𝒎𝒂𝒔𝒔 𝗠𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗝𝗔 ᴹᴺᴹ (@Mass_Maharaja) March 2, 2021

Thalaiva Vera level 😍😍😍 — ARJUN KUMAR IPS thala Ajith 🔥 👊👊👊👊👊 (@rabguys) March 2, 2021

Also read | Kamal Haasan Says MNM Is 'ready' After EC Announces Tamil Nadu Poll Dates

Tomorrow, Kamal Haasan will start campaigning for the elections of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday. The list of candidates will be announced on March 7 by the Supreme Leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party. The election commission released the voting schedule recently, and Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 8. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Sabaash Naidu which also stars Shruti Haasan and B.J. Britt in the lead role. The makers have not revealed details about the action-comedy film.

Also read | Ex-AIADMK Ally Sarath Kumar Meets MNM's Kamal Haasan To Discuss Alliance For Assembly Poll

Also read | Shruti Haasan Posts Photos With Her 'daddy Dearest' Kamal Haasan, Tamannah Drops A Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.