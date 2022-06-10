Rajya Sabha Election 2022: AIMIM To Back MVA Candidate In Maharashtra, Lists 'conditions'

Confirming its support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM announced on Friday that its MLAs will vote for Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi. AIMIM MP from Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted the decision just hours before the polling. It is pertinent to note that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two MLAs in the 288-member strong Maharashtra assembly.

"To defeat the BJP, our party (AIMIM) has decided to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our political/ideological differences, however, will continue with the Shiv Sena, which is a partner in the MVA along with Congress and the NCP,” Jaleel said in the tweet.

Our 2 AIMIM Maharashtra MLAs have been asked to vote for @INCIndia candidate @ShayarImran for Rajya Sabha seat. We extend our best wishes to him! @asadowaisi — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) June 9, 2022

Jaleel said that in return for the support in RS polls, the AIMIM laid down certain conditions related to the development of its MLAs' constituencies - Dhule and Malegaon. AIMIM also demanded that the state government appoint a minority member to the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) and take steps to increase the income of the Maharashtra Wakf Board. Another condition laid by AIMIM was regarding the reservations for Muslims.

On Thursday, Jaleel had a series of meetings with MVA leaders. In the evening, he met Shivsena MP Hemant Patil and also attended a dinner hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for the NCP MLAs. The meeting came after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was approached by MVA leaders for discussion in relation to the Rajya Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha election 2022

After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six Rajya Sabha seats. The polling process will start at 9 am and end at 4 pm.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in the fray for the six seats. The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.

Both MVA parties and BJP are banking on the 25 additional votes of smaller parties and independents for the sixth seat. Notably, there are three ministers in the cabinet from smaller parties and independents.

