Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming And Where To Check Results?

The Rajya Sabha is set to go into polls for 16 seats across four states on Friday, June 10. Among the four states are Maharastra with six seats, Rajasthan with four seats, Karnataka with four seats and Haryana with two seats. Counting will take place an hour after the polling concludes. The new elected members will most likely vote in the President’s election as well on July 18.

Rajya Sabha Elections live streaming

The Rajya Sabha elections and results will be telecast live on on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Sabha as well as Republic TV.

Rajya Sabha Elections live updates & results

One can log on to the official website of Rajya Sabha - rajyasabha.nic.in, to catch the latest updates on the polls and results.

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

The Rajya Sabha MPs are elected by the MLAs, unlike Lok Sabha elections, where members are elected directly by the people. The Rajya Sabha has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated. The Upper House strength cannot exceed 250 as per the constitutional limit. A total of 233 members are elected from all the states and Union Territories, however, President of India nominates the remaining 12 from different fields of professions.

Political scenario ahead of RS Polls

Before the closely contested Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana, a familiar pantomime of political parties moving their MLAs to resorts and hotels began. The Congress relocated its Rajasthan legislators to Udaipur and its Haryana legislators to Chhattisgarh. The Shiv Sena has done the same in Maharashtra. Not to be outdone, the Rajasthan BJP, which has been beset by factionalism, has also followed suit.

The Maharashtra candidates for 6 seats are - Piyush Goyal (BJP), Anil Bonde (BJP), Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress), and Praful Patel (NCP).

The Rajasthan candidates for 4 seats are - Ghanshyam Tiwari (BJP), Randeep Surjewala (Congress), Mukul Wasnik (Congress), Pramod Tiwari (Congress), and Subhash Chandra (Independent).

The Karnataka candidates for 4 seats are - Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP), Jaggesh (BJP), Lahar Singh Siroya (BJP), Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress), and Kupendra Reddy (JDS).

The Haryana candidates for 2 seats are - Ajay Maken (Congress), Krishan Pal Panwar (BJP), and Kartikeya Sharma (Independent).