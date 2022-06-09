Quick links:
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fanvais, who has been credited with the BJP's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, dedicated the party's performance to MLAs who arrived in an ambulance to cast their vote. "It is remarkable to see that many leaders made sure to reach Vidhan Sabha despite their health conditions and other restraints," he told party workers during celebrations in Mumbai.
Taking a dig at the MVA, he said, "Some people were agitated by BJP's victory. Many Opposition leaders came down to Mumbai and raised questions. They are well aware of how we won the elections. I am thankful to independent MLAs who supported us rather than being pressured by the govt. The independent MLAs are looking for trust and support from the BJP."
"I would like to congratulate BJP on their performance in Rajya Sabha polls. We can't win every election. We accept our defeat with full humility. We clearly need to see what went right and wrong. We did not have right the numbers till the end, but we still took the chance because we have done good work. ," said NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
Thanking MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for voting responsibly, Supriya said, "Not a single vote moved an inch. We only have gaps with independent parties. We will work harder on those gaps."
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, will be removed from membership of CWC (Special Invitee) and will be suspended from the party. A letter will also be written to the Speaker to get his Membership canceled from Assembly, reported ANI, citing sources.
"Those who respected Hanuman Chalisa won the elections, and the Uddhav Thackeray government, which insulted Hanuman Chalisa lost, that's it. This is just a glimpse, picture abhi baki hai", said Independent MLA Ravi Rana on the Rajya Sabha results.
He also shared photos with BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and re-elected MP Piyush goyal, holding the Hanuman Chalisa,
BJP's central disciplinary committee has issued a show-cause notice to its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha. Yesterday she was suspended from the party's primary membership for cross-voting in favor of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha Elections.
Following the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, all Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers have now been asked to remain in Mumbai. Due to the crisis created due to the polls, all leaders have been asked to stay back in Mumbai until further notice. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's scheduled program at Pune has been called off.
In his first reaction to the Rajya Sabha election result, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, "I was not shocked by the result. Neither side had had the required numbers for the sixth seat. The BJP managed to win over the independents who supported us. I have to say, it is a miracle."
He clarified that there would be no impact on the stability of the state government. "It is clear from these votes that the strength required for the government was in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi."
"In an event-filled day, BJP has won 8 Rajya Sabha seats, and an independent also won with the party's support. The victory exposes the chinks in MVA Govt and punctures their egos," said BJP's national general secretary BL Santhosh on the party's victory.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday expressed dismay over the party's loss of one seat in the Rajya Sabha elections. Leaders of the ruling alliance have alleged that the Election Commission favoured the BJP, by dismissing two votes.
"Not happy with Election Commission's decision. MVA will take legal opinion then will decide further course of action," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil. Similar views were expressed by Yashomati Thakur.
In a major setback to Maharashtra's ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, the BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats, while the ruling combines questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes.
The contest was for the sixth seat — the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.
The people of Karnataka have given me the opportunity to serve them again. Every party worker has extended their full-fledged support. It was everyone's effort. I thank Chief Minister Bommai and every BJP karyakarta, said FM Sitharaman on her election to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.
CM Basavaraj Bommai also extended best wishes to the Union Finance Minister.
Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has voted openly after listening to his inner voice. I can say that he has faith in PM Modi's policies and ideology," said Haryana CM Khattar.
The BJP has suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha from the party's primary membership for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha Elections. She has been given 7 days time to clarify why she voted against the whip, said Rajasthan LoP GC Kataria.
In the RS elections from Rajasthan, Congress retained its three seats, while BJP bagged one. Independent candidate Subhash Chandra, who was supported by the BJP, lost the elections.
"I have won as well as Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Praful Patel. I thank the MLAs. We are sad that the fourth candidate of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) Sanjay Pawar could not win," said Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi.
"It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won from Maharashtra," said Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.
"I want to thank former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrakant Patil and the entire team for the victory," says Union Minister Piyush Goyal after winning RajyaSabhaPolls from Maharashtra.
For the 16 seats for 4 states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan & Haryana, here are the winners:
Maharashtra:
Karnataka:
Rajasthan: (As per CM Ashok Gehlot*)
Haryana:
BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik defeats Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar to win 6th and final Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra in thrilling Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 contest.
Dhananjay Mahadik: 41 votes
Sanjay Pawar: 33 votes
Mahadik joins Piyush Goyal and Dr Anil Bonda (both BJP), Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi in the Rajya Sabha from these elections
'Elections aren't just fought for the sake of fighting, they're fought to win. Jai Maharashtra!,' tweets Devendra Fadnavis in Marathi.
Haryana Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra says Ajay Maken has lost the Rajya Sabha election, minutes after Congress had celebrated saying he'd won.
If the Congress leader's statement is correct, it would mean BJP's Krishan Pal Panwar and BJP-backed independent Kartikeya Sharma have won.
In Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Elections 2022, NCP's Praful Patel, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, BJP's Piyush Goyal & Anil Bonde win RS seats. One more result incoming.
Imran Pratapgarhi: 44 votes
Sanjay Raut: 42 votes
Piyush Goyal: 48 votes
Anil Bonde 48 votes
Praful Patel: 43 votes
The counting of votes is ongoing in Mumbai and officials have declared a quote of 41 votes for victory in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha election. The announcement of the first result is expected shortly. A quota of 41 is one less than what was estimated at the beginning, and is likely an outcome of the total eligible votes being 284 in the 288 member assembly.
The counting of first preference votes is ongoing in Maharashtra now for 45 minutes. Out of 285 votes, 284 votes are valid and 1 vote, of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande, is invalid. BJP's Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde, NCP's Praful Patel, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are thought to be assured of their victories in the first preference voting. The contest for the 6th and final seat is between BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.
Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, whose vote's validity was also opposed by BJP but accepted by EC, says 'it's a black day for Maharashtra politics' on the vote of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande being rejected by EC as part of the same decision.
"In democracy agreement to disagreement happens but what BJP did was agenda politics," says Yashomati Thakur.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has canceled his Pimpri-Chinchwad visit. Senior leaders of MVA have directed all the MLAs & Ministers to be present in Mumbai.
Amid high drama late at night in Mumbai, the counting of votes has begun, minutes after the EC directed the Returning Officer to reject the vote of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande.
The Election Commission has allowed the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana.