Last Updated:

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Results: Fadnavis Leads Celebrations At BJP Office In Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a win in three of the four states where elections were held for 16 Rajya Sabha seats. The Congress retained three seats in Rajasthan but suffered a loss in Haryana. In Maharashtra, the ruling alliance suffered a jolt as the saffron party swept the sixth seat, limiting Shiv Sena to one seat.

Written By
Digital Desk
Rajya Sabha Election 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
13:35 IST, June 11th 2022
Fadnavis leads celebrations at BJP office in Mumbai

 

pointer
13:30 IST, June 11th 2022
Independent MLAs supported BJP rather than being pressured by MVA: Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fanvais, who has been credited with the BJP's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, dedicated the party's performance to MLAs who arrived in an ambulance to cast their vote. "It is remarkable to see that many leaders made sure to reach Vidhan Sabha despite their health conditions and other restraints," he told party workers during celebrations in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the MVA, he said, "Some people were agitated by BJP's victory. Many Opposition leaders came down to Mumbai and raised questions. They are well aware of how we won the elections. I am thankful to independent MLAs who supported us rather than being pressured by the govt. The independent MLAs are looking for trust and support from the BJP."

pointer
13:20 IST, June 11th 2022
NCP's Praful Patel defends loss in Rajya Sabha polls

 

pointer
12:55 IST, June 11th 2022
Accept defeat with full humility: NCP's Supriya Sule on Rajya Sabha poll results

"I would like to congratulate BJP on their performance in Rajya Sabha polls. We can't win every election. We accept our defeat with full humility. We clearly need to see what went right and wrong. We did not have right the numbers till the end, but we still took the chance because we have done good work. ," said NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule

Thanking MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for voting responsibly, Supriya said, "Not a single vote moved an inch. We only have gaps with independent parties. We will work harder on those gaps."

pointer
12:34 IST, June 11th 2022
'BJP's one seat is no big victory': Sanjay Raut claims MVA will win big in MLC polls

 

pointer
12:07 IST, June 11th 2022
Kuldeep Bishnoi who cross-voted in Haryana, to be expelled from Congress

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, will be removed from membership of CWC (Special Invitee) and will be suspended from the party. A letter will also be written to the Speaker to get his Membership canceled from Assembly, reported ANI, citing sources. 

pointer
11:02 IST, June 11th 2022
Party which insulted Hanuman Chalisa, lost election: MLA Ravi Rana mocks MVA

"Those who respected Hanuman Chalisa won the elections, and the Uddhav Thackeray government, which insulted Hanuman Chalisa lost, that's it. This is just a glimpse, picture abhi baki hai", said Independent MLA Ravi Rana on the Rajya Sabha results.

He also shared photos with BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and re-elected MP Piyush goyal, holding the Hanuman Chalisa, 

 

pointer
10:56 IST, June 11th 2022
BJP issues showcause notice to Rajasthan MLA over cross-voting

BJP's central disciplinary committee has issued a show-cause notice to its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha. Yesterday she was suspended from the party's primary membership for cross-voting in favor of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha Elections.

 

pointer
09:39 IST, June 11th 2022
MVA Ministers huddle in Mumbai after Rajya Sabha election result

Following the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, all Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers have now been asked to remain in Mumbai. Due to the crisis created due to the polls, all leaders have been asked to stay back in Mumbai until further notice. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's scheduled program at Pune has been called off.

pointer
09:35 IST, June 11th 2022
On Rajya Sabha poll results, Sharad Pawar says "no danger to MVA govt"

In his first reaction to the Rajya Sabha election result, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, "I was not shocked by the result. Neither side had had the required numbers for the sixth seat. The BJP managed to win over the independents who supported us. I have to say, it is a miracle."

He clarified that there would be no impact on the stability of the state government. "It is clear from these votes that the strength required for the government was in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi."

 

pointer
08:27 IST, June 11th 2022
BJP's BL Santhosh takes swipe at MVA, Congress over RS poll victory

"In an event-filled day, BJP has won 8 Rajya Sabha seats, and an independent also won with the party's support. The victory exposes the chinks in MVA Govt and punctures their egos," said BJP's national general secretary BL Santhosh on the party's victory. 

 

pointer
07:49 IST, June 11th 2022
MVA mulls legal action against EC over Rajya Sabha poll defeat

The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday expressed dismay over the party's loss of one seat in the Rajya Sabha elections. Leaders of the ruling alliance have alleged that the Election Commission favoured the BJP, by dismissing two votes. 

"Not happy with Election Commission's decision. MVA will take legal opinion then will decide further course of action," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil. Similar views were expressed by Yashomati Thakur. 

In a major setback to Maharashtra's ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, the BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats, while the ruling combines questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes. 

The contest was for the sixth seat — the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

pointer
07:09 IST, June 11th 2022
Karnataka: FM Sitharaman thanks BJP's co-ordinated efforts in ensuring her victory

The people of Karnataka have given me the opportunity to serve them again. Every party worker has extended their full-fledged support. It was everyone's effort. I thank Chief Minister Bommai and every BJP karyakarta, said FM Sitharaman on her election to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. 

CM Basavaraj Bommai also extended best wishes to the Union Finance Minister. 

 

pointer
07:00 IST, June 11th 2022
Haryana CM praises Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for voting in BJP's favour

Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has voted openly after listening to his inner voice. I can say that he has faith in PM Modi's policies and ideology," said Haryana CM Khattar. 

 

pointer
06:56 IST, June 11th 2022
Ajay Maken lost by a very very narrow margin: Congress MLA on Haryana defeat

 

pointer
06:50 IST, June 11th 2022
BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA for cross-voting in favour of Congress

The BJP has suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha from the party's primary membership for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha Elections. She has been given 7 days time to clarify why she voted against the whip, said Rajasthan LoP GC Kataria. 

In the RS elections from Rajasthan, Congress retained its three seats, while BJP bagged one. Independent candidate Subhash Chandra, who was supported by the BJP, lost the elections. 

pointer
06:39 IST, June 11th 2022
It's a victory of democracy: Haryana CM Khattar on BJP's victory

 

pointer
06:36 IST, June 11th 2022
Imran Pratapgarhi thanks MLAs on winning RS polls; rues Sena's loss

"I have won as well as Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Praful Patel. I thank the MLAs. We are sad that the fourth candidate of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) Sanjay Pawar could not win," said Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. 

 

pointer
06:34 IST, June 11th 2022
It's a happy moment for us: Fadnavis on winning all 3 RS seats from Maharashtra

"It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won from Maharashtra," said Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis. 

 

pointer
06:27 IST, June 11th 2022
'Election Commission favoured BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut after Sena loses 1 seat

 

pointer
06:25 IST, June 11th 2022
Piyush Goyal thanks LoP Fadnavis, Maharastra BJP chief over RS poll victory

"I want to thank former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrakant Patil and the entire team for the victory," says Union Minister Piyush Goyal after winning RajyaSabhaPolls from Maharashtra.

pointer
04:12 IST, June 11th 2022
Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022

For the 16 seats for 4 states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan & Haryana, here are the winners:

Maharashtra:

  • Piyush Goyal (BJP) 
  • Anil Bonde (BJP)
  • Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP) 
  • Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena)
  • Praful Patel (NCP)
  • Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress)

Karnataka:

  • Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)
  • Jaggesh (BJP)
  • Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP)
  • Jairam Ramesh (Congress)

Rajasthan: (As per CM Ashok Gehlot*)

  • Pramod Tiwari (Congress)
  • Mukul Wasnik (Congress)
  • Randeep Surjewala (Congress)
  • Ghanshyam Tiwari (BJP)

Haryana:

  • Krishan Pal Panwar (BJP)
  • Kartikeya Sharma (Independent - backed by BJP, As per Congress MLA*)

 

pointer
03:55 IST, June 11th 2022
All 3 BJP candidates win in Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections

BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik defeats Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar to win 6th and final Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra in thrilling Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 contest.

Dhananjay Mahadik: 41 votes

Sanjay Pawar: 33 votes

Mahadik joins Piyush Goyal and Dr Anil Bonda (both BJP), Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi in the Rajya Sabha from these elections

'Elections aren't just fought for the sake of fighting, they're fought to win. Jai Maharashtra!,' tweets Devendra Fadnavis in Marathi.

 

pointer
03:25 IST, June 11th 2022
Congress MLA says Ajay Maken has lost Haryana Rajya Sabha election.

Haryana Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra says Ajay Maken has lost the Rajya Sabha election, minutes after Congress had celebrated saying he'd won.

If the Congress leader's statement is correct, it would mean BJP's Krishan Pal Panwar and BJP-backed independent Kartikeya Sharma have won.

pointer
03:14 IST, June 11th 2022
Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections: 5 results declared

In Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Elections 2022, NCP's Praful Patel, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, BJP's Piyush Goyal & Anil Bonde win RS seats. One more result incoming.

Imran Pratapgarhi: 44 votes

Sanjay Raut: 42 votes

Piyush Goyal: 48 votes

Anil Bonde 48 votes

Praful Patel: 43 votes

 

pointer
02:50 IST, June 11th 2022
41 votes required for win in Maharashtra Rajya Sabha poll

The counting of votes is ongoing in Mumbai and officials have declared a quote of 41 votes for victory in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha election. The announcement of the first result is expected shortly. A quota of 41 is one less than what was estimated at the beginning, and is likely an outcome of the total eligible votes being 284 in the 288 member assembly.

pointer
02:31 IST, June 11th 2022
In Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, first preference vote-counting ongoing

The counting of first preference votes is ongoing in Maharashtra now for 45 minutes. Out of 285 votes, 284 votes are valid and 1 vote, of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande, is invalid. BJP's Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde, NCP's Praful Patel, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are thought to be assured of their victories in the first preference voting. The contest for the 6th and final seat is between BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

 

pointer
01:46 IST, June 11th 2022
Late night political faceoff in Mumbai as vote-counting goes on

Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, whose vote's validity was also opposed by BJP but accepted by EC, says 'it's a black day for Maharashtra politics' on the vote of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande being rejected by EC as part of the same decision. 

"In democracy agreement to disagreement happens but what BJP did was agenda politics," says Yashomati Thakur.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has canceled his Pimpri-Chinchwad visit. Senior leaders of MVA have directed all the MLAs & Ministers to be present in Mumbai.

 

pointer
01:39 IST, June 11th 2022
Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Election: Counting of votes begins

Amid high drama late at night in Mumbai, the counting of votes has begun, minutes after the EC directed the Returning Officer to reject the vote of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande.

pointer
01:08 IST, June 11th 2022
EC Directs Counting of votes in Haryana Rajya Sabha Election To Begin

The Election Commission has allowed the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana.

Tags: Rajya Sabha Election 2022, Rajya Sabha Election process, Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Election 2022
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND