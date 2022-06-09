"I would like to congratulate BJP on their performance in Rajya Sabha polls. We can't win every election. We accept our defeat with full humility. We clearly need to see what went right and wrong. We did not have right the numbers till the end, but we still took the chance because we have done good work. ," said NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule

Thanking MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for voting responsibly, Supriya said, "Not a single vote moved an inch. We only have gaps with independent parties. We will work harder on those gaps."