Voting for 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held today, in the presence of Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. While 5 members will be elected from Punjab, 3 will be elected from Kerala, 2 from Assam, and 1 each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura.

In Assam, where two seats are up for grabs, the ruling BJP has fielded party leader Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary backed by its ally UPPL. Congress has nominated Ripun Bora again for the seat. The BJP is likely to bag both seats if cross-voting takes place in the state.

In Kerala where three seats are vacant, the ruling LDF has nominated CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar. The opposition Congress has nominated its women’s wing chief Jebi Mather.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's five nominees were elected unopposed after the Opposition fielded no candidates. AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, and Sanjeev Arora.

In Tripura, the ruling BJP has nominated state president Dr. Manik Saha for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, while the Left Front has fielded senior CPI(M) leader Bhanu Lal Saha.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP candidate Prof Sikander Kumar won unchallenged as Congress did not field a candidate. The saffron party has 43 seats in the 68-member assembly,

In BJP-ruled Nagaland where there is no opposition, S Phangnon Konyak has been elected unopposed. With this, she became the first female legislator to represent the state in Parliament’s Upper House.