Rajya Sabha's Productivity Rose To 22% After Passage Of Eight Bills This Week: Sources

Amid Parliament logjam, Rajya Sabha's productivity increased to 24% after eight bills were passed in the third week of the monsoon session, government sources stated on Saturday. Sources stated that 68 members from 17 parties discussed the eight bills. Out of 78 hours, the Upper House has lost 60 hours due to disruptions during the first 3 weeks, stated official sources.

"Overall productivity of Rajya Sabha for first 3 weeks of the session is 22.60%. Parties whose MPs participated in the discussion on Bills in ltd period were AIADMK, AAP, BJD, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM, DMK, JDU, NCP, RJD, RPI, Shiv Sena, TDP, Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar), TRS, YSRCP," said official sources. As per PRS, 10 bills have been passed by both Houses and Lok Sabha has clocked 14%.

Moreover, Rajya Sabha's 18.2 hours of functioning saw non-legislation matters take up the highest duration (27.1%), followed by legislation matters (27.1%), questions (21.1%). Rajya Sabha saw four new bills introduced - The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, The Coconut Development Board, The Limited Liability Partnership, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order. On the other hand, it passed 12 bills this monsoon session and the Lok Sabha also passed 12 Bills.

Parliament chaos affects productivity

Similarly in the Lok Sabha, as per PRS, the session has functioned only for 12 hours with questions taking the highest share of time. With low productivity of 14%, Lok Sabha has devoted 45.5% of the time to questions, 16.4% to legislation, 10.4% to non-legislation and 26.5% to other issues. Inspite of repeated adjournment notices, no debate has been held on Farmers' protests, Pegasus issue. Amid a rise in COVID cases in some states, Lok Sabha held a discussion on the COVID situation.

PM Modi: 'Opposition insulting Parliament'

On Thursday, PM Modi claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives by creating the Parliament logjam. Comparing India's tremendous medal run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the MPs' logjam, he said that while India was winning medals, on one hand, some were not concerned in progressing the nation. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh.