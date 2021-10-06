Rajyavardhan Rathore Hits Out At Congress For 'abandoning States It Rules, Shifting Focus'

Following the massive outrage of Opposition parties, especially the Congress, after the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people, Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday, lambasted Congress for ignoring states it rules and rather shifting its focus to others.

"Its complete responsibility is not just on the Central leadership of Congress but also of the Chief Minister. Congress CMs are abandoning their states and running to one place-one man worship. They are showing what is wrong with the Congress," the Jaipur rural MP, Rathore said.

Col. Rathore's remarks come after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's comment on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, over the killing of farmers in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, saying democracy was under "threat" in the country.

Rathore blames Congress for avoiding Sri Ganganagar water crisis

"Right now, massive protests are happening in Sri Ganganagar where they are demanding water for their plants. But no government has reached there. The leadership's attention is towards some other state," Col. Rathore said.

When asked about his point on the repeated demand of resignation of Union Minister of State of Home Ajay Mishra Teni and the immediate arrest of his son Ashish Mishra who stands accused of mowing down protesting farmers, Col. Rathore said, "The point of abandoning your posts and responsibilities and do only politicking is not today's politics. All CMs are converging at one point solely to appease one family. Congress is not visible working on the field."

Lakhimpur violence

Eight persons including four farmers were killed in the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest when a jeep ran over protesting farmers when they were demonstrating against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village. The farmers claimed that it was Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who was behind the wheel of the jeep.

Son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, on Tuesday broke his silence on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Ashish asserted that he was not present at the site of the incident, as was continuously being claimed. Ashish said that he was, in fact, in his village, taking part in a Dangal, the evidence of which he said he had. In a message to those who have registered an FIR against him, Ashish said 'Truth will come out', exuding faith in the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central police.

Image: PTI