Rakesh Tikait Terms BJP-Owaisi As 'Chacha-Bathija' Amid Owaisi's Praise For Farmers

Targetting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi again, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday claimed that the Hyderabad MP enjoyed a 'chacha-bathija' (uncle-nephew) bond with BJP. Retorting to Owaisi's plea to Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tikait told Owaisi to talk to the govt directly rather than talking to reporters. Tikait's jibe at Owaisi comes amid the AIMIM chief's high praise for the farmers.

Tikait: 'Owaisi-BJP chacha Bathija'

"Owaisi & BJP share a bond of 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this (repeal CAA) on TV, he can just ask directly, said BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait. His comment comes a day after Owaisi had lashed out at PM Modi for the delay in repealing the farm laws as 700 farmers had died in the protests.

Lucknow | Owaisi & BJP share a bond of 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this on TV, he can just ask directly: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, on Asaduddin Owaisi's demand of repealing CAA & NRC pic.twitter.com/R8iIZKoRnI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2021

On Sunday, Owaisi mocked the Prime Minister's emotional speech while repealing the three Farm Laws asking, who did 'tapasya' - was it the PM or the protesting farmers. Addressing a rally in UP's Barabanki, Owaisi alleged that the three farm laws were repealed keeping PM Modi's re-election in 2024. Buoyed by the rollback, Owaisi also urged the PM to take back CAA, threatening to restart a Shaheen Bagh-like threat again.

Bristling at the PM, he said, "You make everything about yourself, Modiji. You termed the protesting farmers as Khalistani, ISI agents etc. Modi felt that his image was being tarnished and he was being labelled as farmers' enemy. So in preparation for 2024 elections, Modi has repealed the three farm laws".

On repealing CAA, he said, "I appeal to PM Modi, BJP to repeal CAA like farm laws because it is against the Constitution. If they will make NPR, NRC law, then we will take to the streets & another Shaheen Bagh will come up here". A similar demand has been voiced by some other parties too.

Tikait Vs Owaisi

This has not been the first time Tikait has attacked Owaisi. In September, Tikait termed Asaduddin Owaisi as 'BJP's Chachajaan'. Claiming that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, Tikait alleged that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the govt irrespective of what he says. Accepting the 'Chachajaan' jibe, Owaisi termed himself as a father and brother to the oppressed. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022. Owaisi's AIMIM aims to contest on 100 seats, while it is unsure if Tikait will contest polls or not.