Adding to Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba jaan' taunt, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday termed Asaduddin Owaisi as 'BJP's Chachajaan'. Claiming that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, Tikait alleged that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the govt irrespective of what he says. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Tikait terms Owaisi 'BJP's Chachajaan'

"BJP's Chachajaan has come to UP. BJP's Chachajaan is Owaisi. Whatever he says, no case will be filed against him. He will destroy farmers and during the elections, he will scheme something," said Tikait to ANI.

Yogi's 'Abba-jaan' jibe

On Sunday, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar, Adityanath alleged that the SP govt along with their used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die. He added that 'those who called Abba-jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims. Vowing that such kind of acts would not occur under BJP, he said that his government had distributed ration in an indiscriminate fashion.

Taking a jibe on Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Those who called their father Abbajan used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment". His comments have been slammed by Congress, AAP, Owaisi and J&K NC as 'communal and hateful'.

Hitting out at Adityanath, Owaisi accused the former of lying. Speaking to the media in Patna, Owaisi countered the 'appeasement' narrative and pointed out that Muslims in UP fared dismally on most socio-economic indicators including education and health. AIMIM has joined the 9-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' and will contest on 100 seats.