Rakhi Sawant 'warns' AAP's Raghav Chadha For Using Her Name To Attack Navjot Sidhu

Rakhi Sawant has come back with a befitting response to Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who on Friday, in a statement, called Navjot Singh Sidhu, the ‘Rakhi Sawant of the Punjab politics'.

Taking to her Instagram, Rakhi Sawant shared an emotional post, where she mentioned that her husband has come out in support and slammed Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha over his comment mentioning Rakhi Sawant disgracefully. Rakhi in her Instagram post asked Chadha to ‘stay away from her and her name’, and warned the AAP politician in a short video.

Rakhi Sawant hits back at Raghav Chadha, warns him against using her name

She also posted a screenshot of her husband’s tweets, written in her support against the AAP leader who faced criticism from many for his 'sexist' remark. She captioned the post as "My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. To date, no one stood up for me and I had to deal with people alone. I am emotional to see my husband taking a stand for me and fighting for my respect and dignity. Thanks my dear husband," she wrote in Hindi.

The series of tweets shared by her was made from the Twitter account @Riteshuk1, which she claims is her husband’s. The tweet was made against Raghav Chadha, warning him of legal action if he used Rakhi’s name again in his statements.

The tweet read, “@Raghav_chadha, Mr Raghav, please treat its warning!! if you again used my wife name in any of your political controversies, you will face legal issues. I will also ensure you will never win again. Because you don’t deserve that position. You are trying to spoil someone name.”

In another tweet, he tagged AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia, and added, “Please stop your MLA, else agar mai kud gaya to neither you will get one seat in Punjab nor in Delhi.”



Raghav Chadha’s “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab Politics” jibe

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson and Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha on Friday chose to refer to Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu as the "Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" after the PCC chief posted a video criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP regarding the farm reforms. In a tweet, Navjot Sidhu asked, "Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?"

In reply to Sidhu's video message, Chadha said that Sidhu was targeting Arvind Kejriwal as he had received a warning from Congress high command for his rant on ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.



The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," Chadha said.

