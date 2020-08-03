Digvijaya Singh & Congress Slammed For Politicising Ayodhya 'mahurat' & BJP Netas' Covid

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for calling August 5 an inauspicious Muhurat for the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

In an exclusive interview on Republic TV, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das denied the false claims made by Congress and said "there is no such thing, Congress keeps on saying this, their job is just to oppose everything. They are habitual of saying all this".

In a series of Tweets, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh said that BJP leaders have tested positive and is the result of the violation of Sanatan Dharma and Hindu traditions. In another tweet, Congress leader urged PM Modi to postpone Bhoomi Poojan and called August 5 an "Inauspicious Muhurat".

The chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust further informed that preparations are being done in full swing for grand Bhoomi Pujan scheduled for Wednesday.

"Ayodhya is decorated like a bride, earthen pots to be lit everywhere. Modi ji and Yogi Ji will be coming here. People of Ayodhya will give them a warm welcome. Sweets will be distributed across Ayodhya. Ayodhya has been decorated and all preparations will be completed soon", he said.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar also who has been invited for "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony also slammed Digvijaya Singh.

"They keep on saying such things, it has now become a habit of Congress and other opposition political parties of opposing Ram Temple. Let them say what they want to say, I cannot comment on this but they must keep one thing in their mind that Prime Minister Narender Modi is coming who is the most talented and powerful leader. After Bhoomi Pujan, Modi will be remembered forever for Ram Temple Construction" said Vinay Katiyar.

"The result of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma-- 1- All the priests of the Ram temple, Corona Positive, 2. Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun's demise from Corona, 3- BJP President of Uttar Pradesh at Corona Positive Hospital, 4- Home Minister of India Amit Shah at Corona Positive Hospital, 5- Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh BJP and State President of BJP in Corona Positive Hospital, 6-Karnataka's BJP Chief Minister at Corona Positive Hospital," Digvijaya Singh had said.

