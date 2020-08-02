'Indore To Witness Diwali-like Celebration On Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Day': Vijayvargiya

Residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh will witness a Diwali-like celebration on August 5, the day foundation stone will be laid for the much-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodha. BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday revealed that nearly 10,000 earthen lamps (diyas) will be lit at Pitra Parvat to celebrate the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony. Vijayvargiya further said that they will appeal to people to light diyas at their home on and clang thalis (plates) on the auspicious occasion.

The BJP leader has also facilitated the transport of 11 kg silver to Ayodhya by cyclist Neeraj Yagnik. Yagnik will carry sacred water and soil from the Janapav pilgrimage centre to Ayodhya. The 54-year-old cyclist has claimed that he will cover the 960 km to Ayodhya in a span of 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya slammed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who hailed the construction of the Ram Temple, and said, "When a man's last time comes, he starts remembering God."

"Congress expresses happiness and we welcome them...because the Congress leaders used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary but now that they have got the wisdom, we welcome their decision," he added.

Ayodhya illuminated

Meanwhile, several areas of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh were also illuminated with earthen lamps (diyas) and colourful lights on Saturday ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The preparation for the grand ceremony is going on in full swing and to take stock of the preparation Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the venue once again on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several other dignitaries are expected to be present. Covid-19 protocols have also been put in place ahead of the ceremony.

