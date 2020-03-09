Ahead Of WB Assembly polls In 2021, BJP's Ram Madhav Says ''party Trying Best To Win''

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday stated that the party is trying its ''best'' to win the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal. Speaking to the media, he said, ''This time we will defeat Mamata Banerjee's government and form a BJP government there.''

Before the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021, the elections to Kolkata Municipal Corporation along with the 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal will be held in mid-April 2020.

Municipal elections before assembly polls

According to reports, the civic body elections are being tipped as the "mini assembly polls" ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP have been fighting over several issues in West Bengal, one being the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The BJP's performance saw a massive improvement in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as they won 18 seats as compared to just two seats in 2014.

According to a senior official, "The suggested dates for KMC elections are April 12 whereas the date for elections to 107 other municipalities across the state is April 26.''

TMC Nominates 4 Candidates for RS polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced the names of Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi as the party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said in keeping with her "constant endeavour" towards women empowerment, she was proud that half of the TMC nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls were women.

I am glad to announce that @AITCofficial will be nominating Arpita Ghosh,

Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi & Subrata Bakshi to the Rajya Sabha.

As a part of my constant endeavour towards woman empowerment, I am proud that half of our nominations are women #InternationalWomensDay — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2020

