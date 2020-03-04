Ahead Of Polls, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches New Housing Scheme For The Poor People

Providing aid to the poor in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a new housing scheme named "Snehaloy", under which the underprivileged families will be given Rs 1.20 lakh each from the state government to build houses.

The scheme helps those economically backward people who do not qualify for the state government's present housing scheme - Bangle Awas Yojana.

Addressing a rally in Kaliaganj, Mamata said the scheme would benefit around 25,000 people in West Bengal

She said that nearly 25,000 people from economically weaker sections had contacted the grievance cell, requesting for a house to live in, as they do not qualify for the Bangle Awas Yojana.

"25,000 people have made such requests to Didi. For them, today we are launching a new housing scheme ''Snehaloy''. Under this scheme, the beneficiaries will get Rs 1.20 lakh each. We have handed out the cheques and certificates to a large number of people today," Mamata said.

The scheme comes at the time when state-wide civic polls are likely to be held next month. The polls are being considered as a 'semi-final' ahead of the main West Bengal Assembly election in 2021.

TMC launches new mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata), with an eye on the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 assembly elections.

Over one lakh Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers would fan out across the state as part of the campaign and make people understand how Banerjee is key for the development and growth of West Bengal and preserving its communal harmony, sources in the party said.

The first phase of the program will be for 75 days. Banerjee in July last year had launched a helpline number and a website as part of another outreach program on the advice of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was appointed by the TMC after its Lok Sabha election reverses.

The previous TMC outreach program -- 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) -- had received a huge response in its first month with more than 10 lakh people registering their grievances, the sources said.

