Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Gehlot Asks PM Modi To Send A Message Against Untouchability

On Tuesday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot made an important suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Urging the PM to show courage, Gehlot opined that the former should ask people to resolve for eliminating the stigma of untouchability. He stressed that all the sections of the society needed to be treated on par without any discrimination. According to the Rajasthan CM, such an initiative by PM Modi would help fulfill the ideals of Lord Ram.

#RamMandir Shilanyas slated on 5 August is an opportunity for the PM to show courage and ask people to take resolve of removing the stigma of untouchability from the face of humanity and treat Dalits, Adivasis, Backwards with equality. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 4, 2020

Congress leaders back Ram Mandir construction

On July 31, Kamal Nath remarked, "I welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The people of the country were waiting for this in anticipation. The construction of Ram Mandir is taking place with the consent of every Indian. This is possible only in India". Meanwhile, Nath announced that the state Congress unit would send 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya. He added that the bricks were brought with the donations from Congress members. While welcoming the construction of the Ram Mandir, Congress RS MP Digvijaya Singh revealed that this was the desire of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as well.

135 saints invited for Bhoomi Pujan

The Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

