Ram Vilas Paswan No More: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Mourns; Politicians, Ministers Condole Loss

Condoling the loss of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan, on Thursday, leaders across the political spectrum mourned his loss. Senior leaders like Congress' Kapil Sibal, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Giriraj Singh mourned the passing away of the tall Bihari politician. The 74-year-old parliamentarian was ailing and recently underwent a heart surgery.

Lalu Yadav mourns his death

Mourning the loss of his political peer of 45 years, jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav too tweeted his condolences. Reminiscing the various social, political struggles fought by Yadav along with Paswan, the RJD chief that those memories were brimming in his eyes. Calling it a death too early, Yadav tweeted 'Om Shanti Om'.

रामबिलास भाई के असामयिक निधन का दुःखद समाचार सुन अति मर्माहत हूँ। विगत 45 वर्षों का अटूट रिश्ता और उनके संग लड़ी तमाम सामाजिक, राजनीतिक लड़ाइयाँ आँखों में तैर रही है।



रामबिलास भाई, आप जल्दी चले गए। इससे ज़्यादा कुछ कहने की स्थिति में नहीं हूँ।



ॐ शांति ॐ — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 8, 2020

Politicians mourn Paswan's death

Deeply anguished by the demise of Union Minister, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath. He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/tFWrpvrDWz — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2020

Sorry to hear about the sudden demise of Ram Vilas Paswan Sb. He was a leader with a strong grassroots base & well honed political instincts. My father & I send our condolences to @iChiragPaswan and the rest of his family. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 8, 2020

भारतीय राजनीति व केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में उनकी कमी सदैव बनी रहेगी और मोदी सरकार उनके गरीब कल्याण व बिहार के विकास के स्वपन्न को पूर्ण करने के लिए कटिबद्ध रहेगी।



मैं उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ और दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Minister @irvpaswan. A seasoned leader, he never failed to speak up for the deprived. His perspectives in policy making were invaluable. Amiable, accessible and unassuming, his absence will be felt for a long time to come. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 8, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 8, 2020

रामविलास जी का हम सब को यूं छोड़ कर जाना बहुत ही दुखदाई है।

वह लाखों लोगों की उम्मीद की किरण बन वर्षों तक लोगों की सेवा करते है।

उनका जाना हम सबके लिए और समाज के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है,प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।

ॐ शान्ति। https://t.co/0hHmJqmBhG — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 8, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Union Minister #RamvilasPaswan'ji. A long time Parliamentarian, his contribution to public life will be remembered . My condolences to family members , @iChiragPaswan in this hour of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) October 8, 2020

रामविलासजी के निधन से बिहार राज्य और राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में भी बड़ी रिक्तता पैदा हो गयी है। उनके साथ मेरी बहुत लम्बी और अच्छी मित्रता थी। उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

केन्द्रीय मंत्री व बिहार के प्रमुख नेताओं में से एक श्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व पार्टी के लोगों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 8, 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान के दुखद निधन का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



परिवार के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ।



ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणो में स्थान व पीछे परिजनो को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 8, 2020

Sorry to learn of the passing away of a valued colleague and friend Ram Vilas Paswan . My heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan and the family . May his soul rest in peace . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 8, 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान जी के निधन की खबर से मैं स्तब्ध हूं। उनको मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। गरीब, वंचित तथा शोषितों के उत्थान में पासवान जी का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और परिजनों को संबल दे। ॐ शांति। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 8, 2020

Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father !



Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India’s pluralism & diversity.



It’s a big loss for the nation. My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters https://t.co/8Nj9h5YxhY — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 8, 2020

Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran politician and Union Min. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. A leader of the masses and a long-serving parliamentarian, his life was devoted to the cause of the poor and the vulnerable. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to his departed soul. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 8, 2020

Saddened at the passing away of illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. He was an empathetic leader having mass appeal & respect. Irreparable loss to the nation. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to @iChiragPaswan and family. pic.twitter.com/Rnj7LG2p5z — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 8, 2020

Extremely saddened by the demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was the voice of the oppressed who championed the cause of the marginalized. May Almighty grant peace to the departed soul and strength to @iChiragPaswan and family.#RIP pic.twitter.com/0GPMERePij — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 8, 2020

रामविलास पासवान जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला, वह एक कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ और गरीबों, शोषितों, वंचितों के सच्चे हितैषी थे।



उनके यूं असमय चले जाने से भारतीय राजनीति में एक ऐसा स्थान रिक्त हुआ है, जिसे पूर्ण करना असंभव है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को मोक्ष प्रदान करें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/QCGoaZPrgs — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2020

सामाजिक न्याय के लिए जीवन समर्पित करने वाले, केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री रामविलास पासवान जी के निधन की ख़बर से स्तब्ध हूँ। उनका जाना भारतीय राजनीति में अपूरणीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan no more

Taking to Twitter, LJP president and Paswan's son Chirag confirmed that Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a hospital in the national capital on Thursday. Since the last few weeks, the veteran political leader hailing from Bihar had been hospitalized. He underwent heart surgery on October 4. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Paswan's career

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. His first foray in electoral politics was successful after he was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in both UPA as well as NDA regimes. On June 28, 2019, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

After the Janata Dal split into two factions, he along with some other members formed the LJP in November 2000. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in the National Front governments (1989-90 and 1996-98), the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government (1999-2002), the UPA government (2004-2009) and the Narendra Modi-led government (2014-2020).