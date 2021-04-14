Ramdas Athawale Deplores Imposition Of New COVID Curbs In Maharashtra On Ambedkar Jayanti

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slammed the Maharashtra government for imposing stricter COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra on Ambedkar Jayanti. The new guidelines that came into force from 8 pm on Wednesday shall be applicable till 7 am on May 1. According to Athawale, this move had caused a lot of misconceptions and resentment among people.

Asserting that Ambedkarites are following all rules to contain the spread of COVID-19, he questioned the MVA government on why it was not possible to apply the fresh curbs from Thursday, April 15 instead. Additionally, he recalled that people had celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti in a simple manner even in 2020 when the country was witnessing the first wave of the novel coronavirus. At present, there are 35,78,160 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 29,05,721 patients have recovered while 58,804 fatalities have been reported.

à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤‰à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤ à¤¾à¤•à¤°à¥‡ à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤†à¤œ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µ à¤¡à¥‰ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥‡à¤¬ à¤†à¤‚à¤¬à¥‡à¤¡à¤•à¤° à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¶à¥€à¤š à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤²à¥‰à¤•à¤¡à¤¾à¤Šà¤¨ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥‡ à¤†à¤‚à¤¬à¥‡à¤¡à¤•à¤°à¥€ à¤œà¤¨à¤¤à¥‡à¤¤ à¤—à¥ˆà¤°à¤¸à¤®à¤œ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡. à¤¦à¤¿.14 à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤² à¤à¤µà¤œà¥€ 15 à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤² à¤²à¤¾ à¤œà¤°à¥€ à¤²à¥‰à¤•à¤¡à¤¾à¤Šà¤¨ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤²à¤¾ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¤° à¤«à¤¾à¤° à¤‰à¤¶à¥€à¤° à¤¨à¤¸à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾. 14 à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤²à¤²à¤¾ à¤²à¥‰à¤•à¤¡à¤¾à¤Šà¤¨ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡. — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) April 14, 2021

New COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra