Ramesh Chennithala Claims Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Has 'lost Confidence Of People Of Kerala'

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that the Pinarayi Vijayan government has completely lost the confidence of the people of Kerala. His statement came in support of the no-confidence motion against the CPM-led government in Kerala.

Chennithala said cited the time he raised issue stating M Sivasankar's involvement in the gold smuggling case and added that all the issues he raised against the government have proved right.

"As the ruling party has the majority we know that the no-confidence brought by United Democratic Front (UDF) will fail. But Pinarayi Vijayan government has completely lost the confidence of people of Kerala," Chennithala said.

"When I raised issues in which M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to CM, was involved in the gold smuggling case, Pinarayi Vijayan said I was raising baseless allegations against an honest official. Pinarayi Vijayan should make clear is he still holds the same opinion. All issues I raised against the government have proved right," he added.

No-confidence Motion Against Kerala Government

As the Kerala gold-smuggling scam slowly unravels, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI (M) government over the state government's alleged links that have unearthed during the investigation. In a heated debate in the assembly, Congress MLA VD Satheesan slammed the state government for using the 'gold smuggling mafia,' alleging that the CM's office had given the mafia a 'backdoor' into its affairs which was proven after IT Department's Swapna Suresh emerged as the primary accused.

"The gold smuggling mafia targeted the Kerala Chief Minister's office and they were able to use M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister as per their plan. One accused in gold smuggling was given a backdoor appointment in the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala CM. But he says he didn't know anything about it," Satheesan alleged.

