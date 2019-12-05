SHOCKING: 'Narasimha Rao Ignored Calling Army During 1984 Riots', Reveals Manmohan Singh

Making a massive admission on Thursday, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Speaking at the event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM IK Gujral, Singh said that Gujral had warned Rao of the grave situation but he did not pay heed to it. This comes at the backdrop of the re-opening of the 1984 riots cases.

#WATCH Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: When the sad event of '84 took place, IK Gujral ji went to the then HM PV Narasimha Rao&told him,situation is so grave that it's necessary for govt to call Army at the earliest. If that advice had been heeded perhaps '84 massacre could've been avoided https://t.co/Y9yy3j1Sr8 pic.twitter.com/mtQwfUcYLy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

Earlier on November 29, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Moreover, sources report that the Supreme Court is mulling whether to furnish a copy of the report to the petitioners. The apex court has also allowed CBI officer Abhishek Bhullar to be repatriated to CBI.

Earlier on November 4, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The CBI on March 15 told the Supreme Court that Sajjan Kumar's plea challenging the life term stating that he has a "large political clout" and is capable of "influencing or terrorising" witnesses in the case pending against him. Sajjan Kumar, 73, was convicted to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted an SIT and is probing into Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Akali Dal leaders have alleged that Nath had incited violence against the Sikh at that time, as per sources. Two witnesses - Sanjay Suri and Mukhtiyar Singh have appeared before the SIT to record their statements. Akali Dal has constantly demanded the resignation of Kamal Nath from Congress party as well from the post of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

