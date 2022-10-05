Rattled By Amit Shah's Attack, Congress Demands Apology For 'betrayal' Of J&K Mandate

Rattled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on '3 families' for looting Jammu and Kashmir, Congress sought his apology for the "betrayal" of the people's mandate. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday. J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani contended that BJP scrapped Article 370 through unconstitutional means. Maintaining that not a single state has been converted into a Union Territory in India's history, he asked Shah to restore statehood and announce elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the earliest.

Vikar Rasool Wani remarked, “The Home Minister had termed the abrogation of Article 370 as new beginning in the Jammu and Kashmir saying that its abrogation would help in quick eradication of Terrorism. However, it is quite unfortunate that terrorism still continues across the UT so much so that today with Home Minister being in the J&K UT a Director General of Police (DG Prisons) namely H.K Lohia has been killed and soon we will come to know as to which terrorist organization owns the responsibility for this killing". Shah will address a massive rally in Baramulla at 11 am today.

Amit Shah must tender apology for betraying mandate of J&K people: JKPCC President Shri @vikar_rasool .



Announce restoration of statehood to J&K, hold elections. pic.twitter.com/H0WVxZLMkC — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) October 4, 2022

Amit Shah's blistering attack on opposition

Addressing a rally in Rajouri during his maiden visit to Jammu post the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into Gandhis, Muftis and Abdullahs for indulging in corruption during their tenure in power in the Union Territory. Commencing his speech with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', he opined, "The Modi-Modi chants are an answer to those who used to say that if Article 370 goes, there will be a fire in the Pir Panjal. Today's rally is an answer to those who would say that if Article 370 goes, then rivers of blood will flow".

Amit Shah stressed, "3 families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years. They construed democracy as their families. Did you ever get the right to Gram Panchayat, Tehsil Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat? They deciphered the meaning of democracy that only the children of my family should live in peace and rule for decades. The government at the Centre changed. In 2014, Narendra Modi became the PM. First, he conducted Panchayat elections and after 2019, he conducted Tehsil Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections. What was earlier in the hands of three families is now in the hands of 30,000 people."

"If Article 370 and Article 35A wouldn't have been abrogated, would you have got a tribal reservation? Because of abrogating Article 370, the backward, Dalits, tribals and Paharis are going to get their rights. The Safai Karmacharis had no rights here. The Safai Karmacharis also got their rights," he added.