Ravi Shankar Prasad Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Says, Maha Will Get A Stable Govt

On Saturday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad congratulated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on successfully taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra in one of the most surprising turn of events that has ever happened in Maharasthra politics. On 5.47 am on Saturday morning, President's rule was revoked as BJP-NCP formed the government in Maharashtra after the prolonged political deadlock that had hit the state. Union Minister for Communications and IT, Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad sent out a congratulatory tweet to fellow BJP leader Fadnavis on the same.

Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Under his leadership Maharashtra will get a stable and progressive government. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 23, 2019

The BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats, will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP government will be able to give a stable government. The same was tweeted by Ravi Shankar Prasad who said that Maharasthra will be able to progress under the stable leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest shocker in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. With the BJP-NCP coalition government formed, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Final government strength is still awaited.

