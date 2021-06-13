Ravi Shankar Prasad Fumes Over Digvijaya's Remarks, Asks Cong To Take Stand On Article 370

A day after Congress MP Digvijaya Singh's remarks over the abrogation of Article 370 sparked controversy, Union Minister Ravi Shankar on Sunday lambasted the Congress in a series of tweets and asked them to be clear about their stand on Article 370.

It is now more than a day when the Central leadership of the Congress is maintaining a conspicuous silence on its stand about Article 370. Does the Congress want restoration of Article 370 as Digvijay Singh has indicated? Time of silence is over. Please explain your clear stand. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 13, 2021

"While abrogating Article 370, good governance was promised both in J&K and Ladakh. The speed with which vaccination against COVID-19 is going on even in the remotest parts of J&K and Ladakh is a sign of pro-people good governance," he added, in his following tweet.

'Stick To Party's Official Stance On Art 370': Congress

On Saturday, hours after Digvijaya's controversial remarks, the Congress asked its leaders to follow the party's stance on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 as articulated in the August 6, 2019 resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

According to the CWC resolution of August 6, 2019, Congress ''deplores the unilateral, brazen, and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution."

'Revocation Of Art 370 Must Be Relooked': Digvijaya Singh

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu Praja, and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore the decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.