Ravi Shankar Prasad Lambasts Opposition For Creating Ruckus In Parliament

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference lambasted the Opposition for creating ruckus in the lower house of the Parliament. The Law Minister exposed the Opposition especially Congress who agreed not to create ruckus in an all-party meet conducted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla ahead of the Parliamentary session but later on resorted to crossing the well and throwing papers on the speaker.

"Why was Opposition tearing papers and throwing at the speaker when it was decided by all the parties in the morning that no one will resort to such ruckus," the Law Minister said.

Opposition creates ruckus despite the government's assurance

The opposition has set to corner the central government over the violence that ensued in Delhi in the last week. The centre has assured the opposition of having a discussion at length over the matter on March 11. However, opposition parties resorted to creating ruckus and not allowing the Lok Sabha to function smoothly. The opposition also tried to create hurdle in the discussion of the bill 'Vivaad se Vishwas'.

"We want to bring a bill 'Vivaad se Vishwas'. There are around 4,80,000 cases pending either at the commissioner, income tax departments, tribunals, etc. Approximately, Rs 9 lakh crore is stuck in those cases in which penalty and interest can be waived off and only the original amount can be paid to settle the matter and this 'Vivaad se Vishwas' is not only for citizens but also for the government. It is an important bill. If the opposition doesn't want to discuss this bill and it creates obstacles in it by stalling the parliament then this is a matter of serious concern. We appeal to the opposition to let the parliament function. We are ready to discuss all aspects over the issue of Delhi violence on March 11," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Adjournment notices

Earlier in the day, opposition parties had filed adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha over the violence. Congress, BSP led by Mayawati, SP of Akhilesh Yadav, DMK led by MK Stalin, TMC of Mamata Banerjee, RSP and the left were among the parties that filed adjournment notices over the violence. There is also a growing demand for the Home Minister's resignation over the violence.