Andhra CM Jagan Meets Amit Shah; Urges Home Min To Issue Notification For 3 Capital Plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to the state's interest.

As the opposition parties in the state of Andhra Pradesh have been protesting regarding the 3 capital decision, however, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the Union Home Minister to issue a notification for decentralization of administration by setting up Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital, Amaravati as Legislative Capital and Kurnool as Judicial Capital and reminded him that 2019 manifesto of BJP also has mentioned of making Kurnool as Judicial Capital.

Chief Minister submitted a memorandum on Polavaram project and urged the Centre to consider the Second Revised Cost Estimate as per the 2017-18 index, pass Rs 55,656 crore expenditure and give necessary instructions to the Finance and Jal Shakti Departments accordingly.

During the visit, CM urged to reimburse the land acquisition, relief and rehabilitation packages as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013. The number of families to be evacuated has risen considerably in 2017-18 as compared to 2005-06 from 44,574 to 1,06,006 families, by which the LA and R &R cost has spiked up. Jagan also emphasized that Special Category Status (SCS) is important for State development.

Speaking about the Covid pandemic, He appraised Home Minister Amit Shah about the effective steps taken during the Covid pandemic. Even during the difficult situation, the welfare schemes were not stopped, he stated. As per the Central guidelines in regards to the distribution of Covid vaccine as per the priority norms set, the State machinery is fully prepared, he added.

Discussion of granting permission for 16 new medical colleges to strengthen the medical system. He added that Disha Special Courts Bill was brought in to check the crimes against women and children and Centre should consider the Bill.

During the meeting, Andhra Pradesh CM requested to expedite the Union Power Ministry to issue a necessary certificate for taking additional loans as part of the permission given in wake of the Covid, Rs 1,600 crore due towards PDS for the years 2013-14 to 2018-19, GST dues from April to September 2020 amounting Rs 4,308.46 cores, local bodies dues as per 14th Finance Commission amounting to Rs 1,111.53 crores and Rs 1,954.5 crores as per the 15th Finance Commission besides Rs 3,801.98 cores pending towards NREGs.

