Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Refuse To Budge Despite Ultimatum; To Remain In Guwahati With Shinde

In a major update in connection with the ongoing Maharashtra political turmoil, Republic has learned that even after the ultimatum issued by the Shiv Sena, rebel MLAs have decided to not change their decision and will remain in Assam's Guwahati. At the same time, Eknath Shinde will hold another round of meeting with all the MLAs on Wednesday evening. As per sources, Shinde also called the Sena's whip to MLA's 'unconstitutional'.

Earlier, Shiv Sena called an emergency Legislative Party meeting at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai at 5 pm to address the situation arising out of an attempt to destabilise the government. Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu mandated the participation of all party MLAs failing which disqualification proceedings will be initiated against them.

In a letter sent to Sena MLAs, Prabhu stated, "Please note that it is necessary to be present for this meeting. This information has been sent to your email id registered in the Maharashtra Assembly. Besides this, it has been conveyed to you via social media platforms, WhatsApp and SMS. You cannot skip this meeting without giving sufficient reasons in writing. If you remain absent from this meeting, it will be considered that you have the intention of voluntarily leaving the membership of Shiv Sena. Please note that proceedings pertaining to disqualification of members as enshrined in the Indian constitution will be initiated."

The development comes hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dropped a mega hint on his Twitter suggesting that the Maharashtra Government may be moving towards dissolving the state assembly. Posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote, "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (moving) towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha..." This suggests that the Uddhav Thackery-led government may dissolve the assembly as its numbers slip into a minority.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.