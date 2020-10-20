Rekha Sharma Slams Kamal Nath For Sexist 'item' Jibe; Terms It 'disgraceful, Demeaning'

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday took a jibe at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi and termed it disgraceful. She further added that the Congress party should take strict action against him.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Sharma said that it is disgraceful on Kamal Nath's part to use such words, adding that such a remark shows the character of the person.

"It is very demeaning. Later, he said that he was reading from a list. I want to ask him, on the same list, where was he standing? Which item was he? This is disgraceful for him (Kamal Nath). Instead of saying sorry, he is giving a useless explanation. His party should take strict action against him," Sharma said.

Earlier, the NCW had written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the "derogatory remarks" made by Kamal Nath on a woman minister. Following the letter, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath refused to apologise for using a sexist 'item' reference for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi. Nath's refusal came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned him and stated that he did not like the language used by the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Stating that his intention was not to insult anyone, Kamal Nath added that he has already clarified the context, adding that he has already expressed regret. He had earlier expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

On Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

(with inputs from ANI)