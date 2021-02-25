Remember Robert Vadra?: Allies In Bengal, Left Rages At 'BJP Agent' Rahul Gandhi In Kerala

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Wednesday accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of talking like "a recruitment agent of the BJP", a day after the Congress leader lashed out at the state government over various issues including the gold smuggling case. In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat claimed Gandhi did not even make a weak criticism of the BJP in his speech at the Congress rally on Tuesday. "He spoke like a recruitment agent of the BJP. It was shocking," the party said. The CPI(M) and Congress are allies in Bengal but clearly at each other's throats in Kerala

'Rahul Gandhi may also remember Robert Vadra'

The CPI(M) alleged that Rahul Gandhi's attack against the Left was similar to that of the words being used by the BJP to flay the party. The CPI(M) also claimed Congress did not criticise the BJP during its just concluded 'Aishwarya Yatra', led by the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, and alleged it was due to the directions from the central leadership of the Congress party.

"References on smuggling case and the job issues may be made with regard to Congress, which was in power earlier at the Centre. While making the speech, Rahul Gandhi may also remember Robert Vadra, who is constantly appearing before investigative agencies over assets illegally acquired through administrative influence," alleged the CPI(M) secretariat, according to ANI.

READ | Australia's new law forces tech firms to pay for news; Google & FB to invest $1 Billion

READ | India begins BRICS 2021 chairship with 3-day-long Sherpas' meeting; China extends support

Further, the CPI(M) state secretariat said, "Rahul Gandhi has criticized the central agencies for not being quick to hunt down the Left. In this context, it would be good to remember that Rahul Gandhi is the person who is being held on bail in a financial fraud case."

Describing the former Congress chief as a "failed leader", CPI(M) state secretary incharge A Vijayaraghavan said the Congress leader could not save the party-led government in Puducherry, PTI reported. "He failed to check his party MLAs when they flocked into the BJP camp," Vijayaraghavan said in Palakkad.

The Congress on Tuesday sounded the poll bugle in Kerala with the party organising a mammoth rally in which leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Kerala's ruling LDF and BJP government at the Centre over various issues including the contentious farm laws and the rise in fuel prices.

Kerala Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the election have not been announced yet.

READ | PM Modi to visit poll-bound Puducherry & Tamil Nadu to inaugurate key development projects

READ | Assam declared 'Disturbed Area' for six more months ahead of Assembly elections

(With agency inputs)