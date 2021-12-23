Rift In Maha Vikas Aghadi Over Muslim Quota In Maharashtra; NCP, Congress & SP Trade Barbs

A rift erupted within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on Thursday after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik declared that 5% reservation could not be granted to Muslims given the 50% state cap. During the Winter Session of the Assembly, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Abu Asim Azmi raised the demand for the 5% quota asking why it was being denied despite the Bombay HC order.

"MVA government has still not given the 5% reservation to Muslim society. The party which promulgated the ordinance is in power, then why is it still being denied?" asked the Samajwadi Party leader, who is in alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

In response to this, Nawab Malik replied that the 5% reservation for Muslims would be impossible in Maharashtra given the 50% cap. Citing the Supreme Court order, he explained, "Maratha reservation has come to a halt after the Supreme Court decision. The court has ruled that new reservations cannot be made in Maharashtra unless the 50% limit is relaxed."

He added, "We all demand that the 50 percent limit should be relaxed by amending the constitution in Parliament, empowering the states. If that limit is relaxed then the decision of Maratha reservation will be taken and the issue of Muslim reservation will also be taken."

Congress takes on MVA ally over reservations

Nawab Malik's statement caused a massive uproar with MVA ally - Congress - which demanded that the government implement the 5% quota for Muslims 'without further delay'. Ex-minister Naseem Khan wrote to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat demanding that the incumbent government take steps to implement this quota.

"It has been two years now since the MVA came to power, but no step has been taken in this decision," the leader argued reminding that the government had been formed on a Common Minimum Program.

The incumbent MVA government has been mulling over introducing a Muslim quota bill for the last two years. While the Congress-NCP government had promulgated an ordinance on July 11, 2014, providing 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and public employment, the Bombay HC had upheld the quota for the minority community only in educational institutions.

Image: ANI