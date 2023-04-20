Rift Within Rajasthan Cong Widens After Sachin Pilot's Revolt, Another MLA Speaks Up

The rift within the Rajasthan Congress appears to be widening. Amid continuing tensions between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, the Congress party's state unit has called for the high command to intervene and resolve the tussle ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections later this year. Sachin Pilot has targetted the Ashok Gehlot government of not taking action against alleged corruption during the earlier Vasundhara Raje regime. In the midst of tensions, a Rajasthan MLA has now spoken out and has accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of not taking action against corruption.

Ramnarain Meena, a Congress MLA from Rajasthan, has said some of the ministers in the state are steeped in corruption. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Meena said it is the chief minister's weakness or compulsion that he is not able to remove them, even after repeated complaints from party MLAs. "This is our minus point, but the rest of the Congress is strong," he said.

On the other hand, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, the Leader of Opposition for the Rajasthan Assembly, questioned Sachin Pilot about the allegations he has been making against the previous regime. "Why didn't he make such allegations then and take action against the BJP? He didn't come up ahead then. Now, when the corruption charges are being labelled by the party's own MLAs on their ministers, he is trying to divert it," Rathore told Republic.

Rathore further said that several MLAs and party leaders have written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against the corruption of Rajasthan ministers.