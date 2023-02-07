Rijiju Shuts Down Rahul’s ‘wild Allegation’ Spree In Parliament; 'We Expect Seriousness'

As Congress' Rahul Gandhi went on an allegation spree against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, he was shut down by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, February 7. Intejecting the Gandhi scion during his speech in Lok Sabha, Rijiju warned him against making 'wild allegations' and demanded that he furnish proof of his claims.

"I just want to say this one thing, Rahul Ji, you have become a senior MP now, we as your fellow members of this Parliament, expect you to talk with utmost seriousness. Outside the House, whatever speeches you give, we can't stop them. But here, whatever you say, should be said with seriousness. This is the tradition," Rijiju said.

PM Modi's 'relationship' with Adani

The Law Minister interjected when Rahul Gandhi alleged that the relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani began many years ago 'when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's CM'. Referring to Adani, the Wayanad MP said, "One man stood shoulder to shoulder with him. He was loyal to Modi and helped him in constructing the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat."

Wondering if any ‘miracle’ happened in Adani's favour that his ranking in the richest persons’ list rose from 609 in 2014 to 2 in 2022, the MP highlighted how during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the youth discussed how Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion between 2014 and 2022.

"From Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, we have been hearing one name, everywhere -- 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'... " the Wayanad MP said.