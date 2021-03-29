RJD Flays Amended GNCTD Act For Empowering 'unelected' L-G, Says 'people Not Accepting It'

Frowning upon the passage of the GNCTD bill in both Houses of Parliament, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday opined that the people are not able to accept it. RJD was among the opposition parties which staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after which The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by 83-45 votes. Lambasting the Centre for changing the definition of an elected government, he lamented that an "unelected" person- Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had been designated as government. A day earlier, this bill became an Act of Parliament after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

Amendments to the GNCTD bill

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution pertaining to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for Delhi. In judgments dated July 4, 2018, and February 14, 2019, the Supreme Court interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution relating to the structure of governance in the National Capital Territory. The Centre sought to amend the law to give effect to the interpretation made by the apex court in the aforesaid judgments and to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. After the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed it as a "sad day" for Indian democracy and vowed to continue doing good work.

Here are the key highlights of the bill: