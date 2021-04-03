RJD MP Manoj Jha Writes To Piyush Goyal Over Contract Termination Of IRCTC Supervisors

RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Friday, April 2, wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal questioning the non-renewal of contracts of hospitality supervisors employed with the IRCTC. According to the reports by PTI, he said that they offered their services to the national transporter at the 'peak' of the ongoing pandemic. The RJD MP said that he is writing on behalf of the workers who had been hired by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on April 23, 2019. The workers had been hired for supervision of catering services and quality inspection in trains.

He wrote, "These contractual employees gave their best to the Indian Railways even during the peak of COVID-19 as they were actively engaged in the management and supervision of food delivery services in 'Shramik Special' trains run by the Indian Railways. To our utter shock, I am informed by these employees from various locations that they have been categorically told by IRCTC authorities to search for new jobs, adding further that after 20 days they would not be part of the service anymore. The feeble argument from the IRCTC is that they were hired on a two-year contract which is ending now".

Shramik trains were started out on May 1 last year, which is also the International Labour Day. The special trains ferried pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places across India due to the lockdown.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services suspended

In another significant development, IRCTC announced that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be suspended for a month from April 2 due to the consistent upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Late this evening, the Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division made the announcement via his official Twitter account, stating that "Suspension of Train No. 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas express with effect form 02-04-2021 for the period of one month”.

In its official statement, IRCTC noted, "Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month. IRCTC is committed in its endeavour to ensure the highest standard of a safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers”.

(Image Credits: PTI)