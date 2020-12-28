RJD Taunts Nitish For His 'helplessness' Post 'BJP Pressurised Me To Be CM' Revelation

On Monday, RJD took a dig at ex-JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for his revelation that BJP pressurised him to become the Chief Minister after the Bihar Assembly election. Speaking at the meeting of the party's National Executive on December 27, Kumar maintained that he was not greedy for any post. RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed surprise at the fact that pressure was exerted on Kumar despite JD(U) winning 43 seats in the state Assembly. Questioning the Bihar CM for caving in, he castigated JD(U) for its inability to respond effectively after 6 of its MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh switched their allegiance to BJP. According to Jha, the people had not seen any tall leader of Bihar showcase such helplessness.

40-45 सीटें लाने के बाद आप कह रहे हैं आपको दबाव में CM बनाया गया। क्यों आपने यह दबाव स्वीकार किया? अरुणाचल में आपके 6 विधायकों को तोड़ा गया और आपके लोग प्रतिकार तक नहीं कर पाए। इतनी लाचारी हमने बिहार के किसी कद्दावर नेता में नहीं देखी थी: मनोज झा, RJD, नीतीश कुमार पर बोलते हुए pic.twitter.com/rwPic3PFmU — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 28, 2020

Read: Bihar Wins Award For Its Financial Assistance Scheme For Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

JD(U)'s reduced clout in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP, who lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and targeted Nitish Kumar throughout the election campaign, is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

Read: EC Held COVID-safe Elections In Bihar; Now Preparing For Polls Next Year: CEC Sunil Arora

BJP attempts damage control

Earlier in the day, former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi sought to clarify Nitish Kumar's comment. While acknowledging that the ex-JD(U) chief didn't want to become the CM, he mentioned that Kumar was convinced to take up the post as he was the face of the coalition in the polls. Modi asserted that there is no problem in the NDA alliance.