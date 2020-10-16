'Sushil Modi Will Be Made Governor': RJD's Manoj Jha Predicts BJP's Defeat In Bihar Polls

Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha has made a massive claim about Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Claiming that BJP will face a gigantic defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, Jha while speaking to a local news portal has said that the saffron party will pin the blame of the loss on Sushil Modi. He has further quoted sources in Delhi and claimed that Sushil Modi will be made a Governor and will be sent out of Bihar. Stating that the people of Bihar are waiting to see the "retirement" of the Deputy CM, Manoj Jha has predicted victory for Mahagathbandhan.

Seat-sharing formula

RJD will contest 144 seats in Bihar as the party agreed to a seat-sharing deal of 144-70 with the Congress. Three other Communist parties are also part of Mahagathbandhan and are contesting on 29 seats. Tejashwi Yadav has been declared its CM face. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results will be declared on November 10. Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election from Raghopur and Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur after abandoning the Mahua seat.

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

In the upcoming Assembly election, in order to decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

