Bihar Election 2020 Turns Rap Battle: 'Is Baar Tejashwi Tayy Hai' Replies Lalu Yadav's RJD

Among other things, there is a pitched battle in Bihar over the campaign songs. While the NDA partners - JDU and BJP chose to "Bihar me e ba" as their apparent answer to Manoj Bajpayye's recently-released Bhojpuri rap, RJD has on Tuesday evening released its song called "Is baar Tejashwi tayy hai". As per sources, BJP is the upcoming days will be releasing a couple of other songs highlighting the development that has taken place in the state under the 15 years of NDA rule. BJP has also launched a song based on their campaign slogan - "Jan Jan Ki Pukar, Aatmanirbhar Bihar."

The RJD, on the other hand, has highlighted how the party started by Lalu Prasad Yadav has stood for the rights of the downtrodden and the marginalised sections of the society. In a veiled dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the song states that people of Bihar will chase away those who issue 'fake speeches". The song seems to be a paean for Tejashwi Yadav, as it features him touring the state and the lyrics point out his "simplicity and hard-working nature."

Listen to the song here:

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने लाँच किया कैंपेन सॉंग।

इस बार तेजस्वी तय है। इस बार तेजस्वी तय है। pic.twitter.com/ozldbXSa9b — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 12, 2020

BJP's campaign song

BJP's national president JP Nadda had launched the poll campaign of BJP 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' on September 12 stating that it will bring the state's development agenda to the mainstream and will be a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream for a self-reliant India. The party launched its poll song and slogan 'Jan Jan Ki Pukar, Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. JDU also came up with a version of "E Ba".

On October 12, BJP also released a Bhojpuri song named "Bihar me e ba" as a response to questions raised about what developmental works has the party done in the state. The song is also seen as a response to the Bhojpuri rap song on migrant crisis by actor Manoj Bajpayee "Bambai me ka ba". The song begins with the question "Bihar me ka ba" (What's there is Bihar) and states that under NDA, Bihar has transformed.

