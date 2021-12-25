After the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday that the government will "move forward again" on the three repealed farm laws as farmers are the backbone of the country, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has hit back at Tomar, saying that his statement is a 'matter of concern' and a 'conspiracy.' He also took a dig at the Centre for holding rallies amid the surge of Omicron cases.

The RJD MP said, "Narendra Singh Tomar's statement is a matter of concern. If the Agriculture Minister is speaking like this, it means that there is some conspiracy. They are doing rally in day and putting curfew in night. Have you done a deal with Omicron that you will get free pass in day and it will attack in night."

'We will move forward again': Agri Min Tomar on Farm laws

Earlier in the day, while addressing an event, the Agriculture Minister said, "We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji."

"But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger," Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar added.

However, after facing backlash for his statement, Tomar clarified, "I said that the Government of India had made good laws. We took them back. The Government of India will continue to work in the interest of the farmers. I did not say that the Bills will be brought back."

Three Farm Laws repealed

In November, after a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

Later, the Centre gave a written assurance to fulfil SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. The Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament and later got the President's assent. Buoyed by the victory, on December 11, farmers at Delhi's borders, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Samyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

Image: ANI, PTI