RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Kumar 'shyest CM'; Says 'does Not Talk About Key Topics'

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, dubbing him as the 'shyest of CMs'. Elaborating on why he was the 'shyest CM', Tejashwi stated that CM Nitish Kumar refrains from talking about the ongoing issues of education, employment, and inflation. He also brought up the condition of healthcare in the state. Referring to the by-election in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan, he said, "These by-elections are happening because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government did not provide treatment even to their MLAs. So on what basis will Nitish Kumar ask for votes from the public," the RJD leader said.

'They were in power for 15 years, why didn't they strive for employment?'

Interestingly, earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar responded to the issues continuously being raised by RJD, including Employment, Education, and Healthcare. The Bihar Chief Minister said, "Haven't you all seen how much we have worked for employment in the times of COVID? Besides, the work that is being done in other domains as well, be it in the field of education or employment, we have worked for it all."

Hitting indirectly at Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi and RJD, he added, "If there's someone who does not know what time it is, what is the scenario, then how will they know. There's no reasonable explanation for these points. The people who got so many opportunities to work, 15-15 years they worked, they should specifically not be talking about this."

For the by-polls, JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan. Meanwhile, the opponents of JDU which were in alliance earlier as a 'Mahagathbandhan', have now parted ways because of differences. The differences began when RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwar Asthan. Congress miffed, announced that it would fight all elections from here on single-handedly, and fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwar Asthan.

Image: PTI