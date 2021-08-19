Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday, came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the delay in conducting a caste-based census in the state.

When asked to comment on the caste-based census, which is being demanded by both the RJD and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's government, Yadav questioned as to whether Kumar was an 'ally or a slave' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar

"We have been writing to the Prime Minister from 4 August, to talk about caste census, but the PM has no time to meet the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Is Nitish Kumar an ally or a slave of PM?" he asked.

Chief Minister Kumar had earlier informed that he had reached out to Prime Minister Modi seeking a meeting to discuss the matter pertaining to the caste-based census. However, he said that he is awaiting an appointment to meet the Prime Minister, whose office has already received his letter.

"The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed us about receiving my letter regarding the demand for conducting a caste-based census. We are waiting for an appointment," he said on 16 August.

The Bihar CM informed that a resolution regarding the matter was passed unanimously at the Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council in 2019. The resolution was passed unanimously for a second time in 2020 in the state Legislative Assembly. Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had informed that he had also written a letter to PM Modi regarding the caste-based census. The RJD leader has batted for a detailed educational, social, political and economic assessment of the population.

RJD eyes expansion in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, the RJD leader chaired a meeting, on Wednesday, with party leaders from Jharkhand over the expansion of the RJD in the state. Yadav informed that he will visit Jharkhand on the third Sunday of every month to monitor the party's work. He added that he had a detailed discussion over the same.

"I will be visiting Jharkhand third Sunday of every month to ensure the party's work. Jharkhand has been a fertile pinnacle for Rashtriya Janata Dal. We lost few seats last time with less margin. We had a detailed discussion over the issues," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav(18.08) pic.twitter.com/6ncdddbbrW — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)